International Coffee Day: Capital witnesses flourishing trend of coffee cafes

Islamabad: The coffee culture is experiencing a remarkable surge with an increasing number of cafes popping up across Islamabad. Many independent coffee cafes have sprung up, showcasing local entrepreneurship.
Not to be left behind, international coffee chains have also recognized the potential of the market as several renowned brands have opened outlets in the federal capital, providing a familiar experience to global coffee enthusiasts.
The Islamabad’s coffee cafes boast diverse coffee menus, offering everything from classic espresso and cappuccinos to specialty brews like pour-over, cold brew, and unique flavoured concoctions. According to coffee enthusiasts, this trend reflects the evolving tastes and lifestyles of the city’s residents, as well as a growing appreciation for the coffee experience.
They said this phenomenon highlights not only the changing preferences of the city’s residents but also the economic and social impacts of the coffee culture boom. “The traditional tea culture that has long been dominant in the federal capital is seeing a formidable challenger in coffee.
This shift is evident in the increasing number of cafes, each offering its own unique blend of flavours, ambiance, and experiences," they opined. Coffee is more than just a drink; it is a global phenomenon, with over 2.25 billion cups consumed daily worldwide. The economic significance of coffee extends to millions of farmers and labourers who rely on coffee cultivation for their livelihoods.
