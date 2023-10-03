10-year master plan being prepared to boost agri sector: minister

LAHORE:A meeting was held in New Minster Block under the chairmanship of Provincial Minister for Industry, Commerce and Agriculture SM Tanveer in which the progress on the ongoing foreign funded projects of agriculture and irrigation was reviewed. In the meeting, measures to promote investment in the agricultural sector, irrigation and other sectors were also reviewed.

Addressing the meeting, SM Tanveer said that a10-year master plan was being prepared for the promotion of the agriculture sector. The Punjab government will improve the economic situation by creating a revolution in the agricultural sector. He said that local level manufacturing of irrigation and agricultural equipment would be encouraged.

The provincial minister said that the lining of 58,000 watercourses of Punjab was continued to stop the wastage of water. Water supply to farmers is being ensured on the tails-ends of canals and watercourses.

He said that in order to achieve good results, the capacity of the institutions must be enhanced. SM Tanveer said that the caretaker government of Punjab had also resolved the long-standing problems of private sector seed companies.