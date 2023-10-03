15 cops declared ‘Ghazis’

LAHORE:A meeting of the Ghazi Committee was held at the Central Police Office on the instructions of IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar on Monday. The cases sent from various districts, units and field formations including Lahore were carefully reviewed in the meeting.

The committee after scrutinising/examining the relevant documents declared 15 officers as Ghazis. ASI M Ali, Head Constables M Yousuf, Arshad Ali, Naseer Ahmed, Constables Saqib Razzaq, M Nafees, Saeed ur Rehman, Mahmood Khan, Asad Ali, Shaukat Ali, Nadeem Abbas, Adeel Nisar, Shahzad Ahmed, Saeed Ahmed, M Nasir, Asif Ali and Driver Constable Shahzad Khan were declared as Ghazi.

IG Punjab said that Ghazi personnel injured by bullets while protecting the life and property of the citizens are valuable assets of Punjab Police and priority measures will be continued for their best treatment and early recovery. Additional IG Welfare M Riaz Nazir Gara presided over the Ghazi Committee meeting.

Meanwhile, an MoU was signed between the Punjab Police and a private company (Interloop) for the upgradation of police offices and provision of modern facilities in various districts. IG Punjab and senior officials of the private company signed the MoU at a ceremony held at the Central Police Office.

Ranks pinning ceremony

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana said that these ranks are a God-given blessing to serve the public. These views were expressed by CCPO Lahore while addressing SPs who recently completed three years of service as SP in a ranks pinning ceremony held at CCPO office here Monday.

DIG Operations Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, DIG investigation Imran Kishwer and SSP Admin Atif Nazir were also present in the ceremony. The names of officers who were pinned were SP operations Civil lines Hassan Javed Bhatti, SP Cantt operations Owais Shafique, SP Operations Model Town Ammara Sherazi, SP Investigation City Mohammad Raza Tanvir and SP Dolphin Zohaib Nasrullah Ranjha. Capital City Police Officer congratulated them.