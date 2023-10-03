Collaboration on teachers training initiated

LAHORE:A transformative collaboration has been initiated by Beaconhouse with Tech Valley, the partner for Google for Education in Pakistan.

According to a press release, the initiative aimed at revolutionising educational experiences for over 100,000 students across Pakistan. This collaboration integrates Google Chromebooks with Google for Education's Education Plus Workspace, a comprehensive suite that provides a multitude of educational tools and features. The approach aims to foster enriched learning, enhanced collaboration, and a secure learning environment.

Under the partnership, Tech Valley is offering Beaconhouse a comprehensive teacher training programme in Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad. The training, facilitated by a Google Certified Educator, touches on the technical aspects of Google for Education tools and devices. It emphasises pedagogical methods and inclusive technology practices, thereby ensuring a well-rounded and inclusive approach to education.