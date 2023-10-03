Blaze rips through regional police HQ in Egypt, 45 injured

ISMAILIA, Egypt: A huge fire ripped through a regional police headquarters in the Egyptian city of Ismailia before dawn Monday, gutting the building and leaving at least 45 people injured.

Authorities said they had launched a probe into the cause of the blaze that destroyed the Security Directorate building in the city 110-km northeast of Cairo.

Several people could be seen trapped inside the burning building, screaming for help from the windows, in video footage shared on social media, and emergency crews were later seen deploying a crane to rescue them.

No fatalities have been reported from the at least eight-storey tall building that was fully staffed with police when it was engulfed by flames overnight. Fifty ambulances rushed to the scene, joined by two army planes and military emergency services, according to the health ministry and local media.