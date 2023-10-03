Empowering women

Poverty has several dimensions in the rural areas of the country. Neither has the incidence of poverty been properly researched nor has it been addressed. The highly touted Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) has also not achieved the desired target of poverty eradication. Only quality education, gainful employment, entrepreneural assistance, and soft loans for rural women can eradicate poverty.
The increasing number of unemployed rural women has a negative socio-economic impact. We need to create jobs for rural women, especially those who have spent the time and money needed to get an education.
Kalsoom Abro
Islamabad
