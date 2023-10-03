Property reform

There must be millions of Pakistanis who have paid the required amount for their plot, plus development charges, but have not been given possession. The major reason, other than mismanagement and corruption, is the dispute between the original landowners and the buyers. One can quote various examples where the original owners have not received payment as well.

Everyone knows fighting a property case in court can take years. It is time that real-estate business in Pakistan is streamlined so that no one feels that their investment is unsafe or has to wait indefinitely.

Syed Hussein El-Edroos

Islamabad