Property reform

There must be millions of Pakistanis who have paid the required amount for their plot, plus development charges, but have not been given possession. The major reason, other than mismanagement and corruption, is the dispute between the original landowners and the buyers. One can quote various examples where the original owners have not received payment as well.
Everyone knows fighting a property case in court can take years. It is time that real-estate business in Pakistan is streamlined so that no one feels that their investment is unsafe or has to wait indefinitely.
Syed Hussein El-Edroos
Islamabad
Poverty has several dimensions in the rural areas of the country. Neither has the incidence of poverty been properly...
Despite the fact that Pakistan is rich in resources, it still lags behind other countries in the region and beyond. We...
It has only been a year since the BRT Green Line in Karachi became functional and news has already started pouring in...
Bank customers are facing many difficulties due to faulty ATM machines. These machines are either found out-of-order...
Deforestation is a global problem with far-reaching consequences. One of the most immediate and devastating impacts is...
The recent increase in cases of conjunctivitis, commonly known as pink eye, in Pakistan, particularly in the Punjab...