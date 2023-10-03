Police officers apologise in Pervaiz Elahi’s arrest case

LAHORE: The Lahore DIG operations and DIG investigation have issued an unconditional apology to the court in response to a contempt of court plea concerning the arrest of Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, despite the Lahore High Court’s orders.

The petition, filed by Qaisra Elahi, was brought before the single bench of the LHC presided over by Justice Sultan Tanvir on Monday. In response, the IG Islamabad, DIG Operations Lahore, and DIG Investigation submitted a reply to the court.According to the Lahore police’s response, it was clarified that Pervaiz Elahi had been arrested by the Islamabad police.

The arrest warrants for Pervaiz Elahi had been issued by a judicial magistrate in Islamabad, and there was no malicious intent behind the matter.Justice Sultan Tanvir noted that the case would need to be referred to a special division bench for further proceedings.