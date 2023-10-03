PTI asks CJP to intervene to protect Constitution

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Core Committee Monday urged the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) to immediately intervene to protect the sanctity and respect of the Constitution, alleging that the caretaker governments, Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and some political parties were hell-bent on denying people of their voting right.

The forum blamed certain parties, which were part of the former PDM government, for depriving masses from right to vote for an indefinite period.

The core committee, in its meeting, discussed threadbare important issues, including prevailing political situation in the country, proceedings of the cases against PTI Chairman Imran Khan and the organisational strategy.

The party leadership requested the CJP to take special measures to protect the sanctity of the Constitution as holding elections within 90 days limit was a mandatory constitutional requirement in the case of premature dissolution of the National Assembly.

The committee underlined that the entire state structure was bound to uphold the sanctity of the Constitution and implement it in its true letter and spirit.

The participants of the meeting pointed out that the caretaker government and the electoral watchdog had only 36 days to hold the forthcoming general elections. But they charged the caretaker government, the electoral body and some political parties were engaged in conspiracies to violate the sanctity of the Constitution and usurp the right of the people for an indefinite period. The forum was of the view that according to the Constitution, the Supreme Court was responsible for maintaining and safeguarding the sanctity and respect of the Constitution.

On the matters, concerning the PTI Chairman, the core committee made it clear that Imran Khan was being subjected to worst political revenge under the guise of the fabricated, baseless and political motivated cipher case.

It reiterated its demand that the CJP should constitute a high-level judicial commission for an impartial investigation of the cipher to unmask the truth, besides stopping the persecution of political leaders through courts.

They demanded that the PTI chairman should not be implicated in such a fake and bogus case by murdering the justice mere to target him of political revenge.

The participants pointed out that former foreign minister and PTI vice chairman was merely being punished for standing firmly with his Chairman Imran Khan despite all odds, adding that motives of the cases against Khan and Qureshi were entirely political.