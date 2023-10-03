SC adjourns hearing on FCA, QA charges in power bills

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned hearing till October 16, the petitions pertaining to the addition of fuel cost adjustment and quarterly adjustments in the electricity bills.

A three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa, heard the case.

The court said that it wouldn’t allow the facility of video link to anyone in the next hearing and all the respondents had to come to SC for arguments. The CJP said that firstly the court would decide the maintainability of the appeals after hearing arguments on legal points in the next hearing.

The counsel for Lahore Electricity Supply Company (LESCO) requested the bench to suspend the verdict of Lahore High Court (LHC). The Additional Attorney General said that the decision of LHC had caused a loss worth Rs40 billion to the national exchequer.

The LHC had declared the fuel price adjustment in electricity bill as illegal. More than one thousand petitioners had moved the cases to LHC. However, the electricity transmission companies had challenged the verdict of LHC before the apex court.