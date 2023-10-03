 
Tuesday October 03, 2023
US to keep working with Pakistan against violent extremism

During daily press briefing, Matthew Miller mentioned high-level CT Dialogue was held between US, Pakistan earlier this year

By Wajid Ali Syed
October 03, 2023
Rescue workers search for blast victims in the debris of a collapsed mosque following a suicide attack in Hangu on Sept. 29, 2023. — AFP
WASHINGTON: The US condemned suicide attacks in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and stressed that it would continue to assist Pakistan’s efforts to counter all forms of violent extremism, said the State Department’s spokesperson on Monday.

During the daily press briefing, the spokesperson Matthew Miller mentioned the high-level Counterterrorism (CT) Dialogue was held between the US and Pakistan earlier this year. The CT Dialogue aimed to discuss the shared terrorist threats facing our two countries and to work on strategies to cooperate in areas such as border security, and terrorist financing, the spokesperson said adding that the US will continue to work with Pakistan “to ensure that we can better assist Pakistan’s efforts to counter all forms of violent extremism.”

Miller said that Pakistanis have suffered tremendously from terrorist attacks. “They deserve to practice their faith without fear,” he said while offering deepest condolences to families who lost their loved ones and speedy recovery to those injured. Earlier, in a statement, the US condemned suicide attacks in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that killed and injured worshippers and others.