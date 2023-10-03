Bushra moves IHC for Imran’s security

View of the Islamabad High Court. — Geo News

ISLAMABAD: Bushra Bibi has approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking enhanced security measures for Imran Khan due to credible threats to his life while in detention. Bushra Bibi has filed a petition with the IHC, represented by Advocate Latif Khosa. In her petition, she expressed grave concern about the safety of Imran Khan, fearing that he may be subjected to poisoning through his meals. The petitioner highlighted that Imran Khan has been denied the privilege of consuming homemade meals, a provision that has historically been extended to prisoners.