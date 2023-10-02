Commissioner Karachi pledges support to CPLC for safe, better city

KARACHI: Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Salim Rajput has pledged every possible assistance to the Citizen Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) in their efforts to make the city a safer and better place for its residents.
Rajput chaired a meeting of the Commissioner Karachi-CPLC coordination committee held at his office on Saturday, with CPLC chief Zubair Habib, advisor for Saylani Welfare Trust Afzal Chamdia and all deputy commissioners in attendance.
The commissioner said that coordination committees have been established at divisional, district and sub-divisional levels, aiming to strengthen the efforts of the government to maintain peace, eradicate crime and improve the lives of citizens.
