Jirga stresses complete peace in Swat

MINGORA: Swat Qaumi Jirga on Sunday flayed the conspiracy to stir trouble in the Swat district and called for a complete peace.

The jirga members alleged that conspiracies were being hatched to destroy peace in Swat as some elements had become active to turn the valley into a pile of gunpowder once again.

“We won’t let anyone sabotage the peace of the area and would not let them succeed in their nefarious ambition,” said Mukhtar Yousafzai, a jirga leader who demanded that the veterinary hospital in Khawazakhela and Pitham Guli Bagh Hotel should be handed over the departments concerned.

The jirga was held in Khwazakhela area of the district under the chairmanship of Abdul Qahar Khan, while leaders of the Qaumi Jirga and people belonging to various political parties attended the event.

Swat Qaumi Jirga Working Committee member Shamsher Ali Khan presented a letter of concern containing the public problems of Azikhel area in Khawazakhela tehsil and adjacent areas of the district.

He highlighted the issues and said that people were suffering from inflation and other problems. It was declared that destruction in the name of development was not acceptable and also announced opposition to militancy in the region.

The jirga members stated that there was a need to pay attention to the promotion of tourism in Swat district. They said that the construction of roads on agricultural lands should be abandoned.

Swat Qaumi Jirga leaders, including Mukhtar Yousafzai, Abdul Qahar Khan, Khurshid Kakaji, Muhammad Ayub Khan, Dr Fazal Subhan, Muhammad Ali Khan, Fathullah Khan, Khawaja Muhammad Khan, Muhammad Hanif Qais, Dr Amjad Ali, Abrar advocate, and Ali Namdar advocate, said that it was the need of the hour to expand the Swat Qaumi Jirga to the level of tehsils and make the Jirga more active so that the pressing issues of Swat could be resolved on a priority basis.They said they were not against development but against destruction in the name of development and no-one would be allowed to destroy the orchards of the scenic Swat valley.