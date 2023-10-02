‘Helmet enforcement campaign yielding positive results’

Rawalpindi:City Traffic Officer (CTP) Rawalpindi, is getting positive and fruitful results under the ongoing Helmet Enforcement Campaign in terms of road accidents in Rawalpindi district.

This campaign, aimed at safeguarding precious lives rather than issuing fines, has shown significant improvements compared to the previous year. Due to the Helmet Enforcement Campaign, the credit goes to traffic police who were able to save 69 valuable lives compared to last year’s statistics. Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Taimoor Khan said there has been a visible reduction in road accidents resulting in fatalities.

In 2022, 74% of motorcycle riders were involved in road accidents, leading to the loss of precious lives. However, due to the Helmet Enforcement Campaign, there has been a 35% reduction in accidents so far, with 69 lives saved compared to the previous year. During the Helmet Campaign, over 1 million motorcycle riders across the province were penalized. The CTO emphasized that stringent measures were taken to ensure the safety of valuable lives during the campaign.