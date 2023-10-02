Shehbaz calls for action after Pakistan’s worst defeat in Asiad hockey

LAHORE: In the aftermath of the national hockey team's disastrous performance against India in the Asian Games, the former hockey captain Shehbaz Sr has called for a major overhaul in the management and structure of Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF).
Pakistan suffered a humiliating ten-goal defeat against India, marking one of the lowest points in the nation's hockey history. Expressing his deep concern, Shehbaz emphasised the need for decisive action to address the severe crisis.
"Now is the time for the president to sack the PHF team management, selection committee, and secretary immediately," stated Shehbaz.
He called for the inclusion of individuals dedicated to the promotion of hockey. Shehbaz also criticised the administrative lapses, revealing that the coach, who played a crucial role in training the team, couldn't accompany them due to bureaucratic inefficiencies.
BEIJING: Top seeds Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka both breezed into the next round of the China Open with routine...
LAHORE: Pakistan Football Federation Normalisation Committee has surprisingly removed coaches who worked with the...
GIRONA, Spain: Inspired by Jude Bellingham, Real Madrid showed both steel and class to beat high-flying Girona 3-0 on...
ROME: Tommy Fleetwood clinched the crucial half-point as Europe regained the Ryder Cup from a battling United States...
FORT LAUDERDALE: Inter Miami´s MLS playoff hopes suffered a blow on Saturday as, without the injured Lionel Messi,...
MANCHESTER: Manchester City´s perfect start to the Premier League season came undone in a shock 2-1 loss to Wolves,...