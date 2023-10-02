Shehbaz calls for action after Pakistan’s worst defeat in Asiad hockey

LAHORE: In the aftermath of the national hockey team's disastrous performance against India in the Asian Games, the former hockey captain Shehbaz Sr has called for a major overhaul in the management and structure of Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF).

Pakistan suffered a humiliating ten-goal defeat against India, marking one of the lowest points in the nation's hockey history. Expressing his deep concern, Shehbaz emphasised the need for decisive action to address the severe crisis.

"Now is the time for the president to sack the PHF team management, selection committee, and secretary immediately," stated Shehbaz.

He called for the inclusion of individuals dedicated to the promotion of hockey. Shehbaz also criticised the administrative lapses, revealing that the coach, who played a crucial role in training the team, couldn't accompany them due to bureaucratic inefficiencies.