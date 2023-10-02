Two ‘robbers’ killed, four wounded by citizens, guards

Two suspected robbers were killed and four others were wounded in firing by citizens and private security guards in different parts of the city on Sunday.

According to police, two suspects were killed and as many were injured in a drive-by shooting near Central Jail Karachi. They were trying to flee on two motorcycles after mugging a citizen when an unidentified person in a car opened fire on them.

Upon receiving the information, police and rescue services reached the scene and shifted the casualties to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where doctors pronounced two suspects dead and provided treatment to the injured suspects.

One of the killed suspects was identified as Zubair while the identity of the other was not ascertained immediately. A suspect, who survived the shooting, disclosed his name as Ali, alias Lambu, during initial interrogation, confessing to the crime in collusion of his accomplices. Police were obtaining CCTV footage from the area to investigate the case further.

Separately, three suspected robbers were shot at by a citizen and private security guards in Gulberg. The suspects were robbing a person near Ayesha Manzil. A spokesperson for Karachi police said that following the incident, the suspects were arrested in injured condition and shifted to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment. They were identified as Amir Hussain, 19, Abdul Rahman, 28, and Ismail, 22.