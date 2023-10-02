Police looking for motorcyclist who harassed female students

Police have been looking for a suspect who harassed female students travelling in a bus on Rashid Minhas Road .

In a video, which went viral on social media, a helmet-wearing suspect riding on a motorcycle indecently exposed himself to girl students moving in a bus near the UBL Sports Complex in FB Area.

Additional Inspector General of Karachi Police Khadim Hussain Rind took notice of the video making rounds on the internet, and ordered the officials concerned to investigate the matter. According to police, the video was a few days old, and no formal complaint had been received over the incident yet. They said they will register a case on behalf of the state if nobody showed up to report.

Cases of women harassment have been on the rise in Karachi. In the past few months, several such incidents have been reported from Gulistan-e-Jauhar, North Karachi and Orangi Town.