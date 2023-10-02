Power outage damages water pipeline at Dhabeji

The Karachi Water & Sewerage Corporation’s (KWSC) main water pipeline at the Dhabeji Pumping Station burst due to a sudden power breakdown on Sunday. The KWSC spokesperson said Karachi is now facing 104 mgd water shortage.

The spokesperson said the electricity breakdown occurred at 5am and power was restored at 7:20am, adding that the 72-inch-diameter PRCC line No. 2, and the MS line No. 5, including the third phase manifold, was affected.

The spokesman also said the MS line No. 5 was repaired by 1:20pm, while the repair work of the PRCC line No. 2 would be completed in four days, and that of the third phase manifold in 48 hours.

He said that due to the power breakdown, the KWSC’s government hydrants are also facing water shortage, so residents are requested to store water and use it carefully to avoid any problem.