Biden vows Ukraine support, urges Republicans to stop ‘games’

US President Joe Biden (right) meets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv. — AFP/File

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden on Sunday vowed the United States would not abandon Ukraine despite aid being dropped from a deal to avoid a government shutdown, urging Republicans to “stop the games” on funding.

“I want to assure our American allies, the American people and the people in Ukraine that you can count on our support. We will not walk away,” Biden said in an address from the White House.

Biden said there was an “overwhelming sense of urgency” to get Congress to pass a new package of assistance to Ukraine in the days and weeks to come as it battles the Russian invasion.

An 11th-hour deal by Congress late Saturday to avoid a US government shutdown contained no new war-time aid for Ukraine as part of a compromise between Republicans and Democrats.

Democrat Biden lashed out at Republicans and called on House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to avoid another shutdown drama when the 45-day stopgap deal agreed on Saturday runs out.

“I’m sick and tired of the brinksmanship,” Biden said, speaking from the Roosevelt Room at the White House. “The brinksmanship has to end. There shouldn’t be another crisis.”