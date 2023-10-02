Military exercise ‘Eternal Brotherhood-II’ concludes

RAWALPINDI: Multinational Joint Special Forces Exercise “Eternal Brotherhood-II” concluded here on Sunday.
Special Forces from Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Qatar, Turkiye and Uzbekistan took part in the two-week counter terrorism exercise.
The exercise had commenced in Barotha on September 17. Corps commander 11 Corps attended the closing ceremony as the chief guest along with DG Military Training and General Officer Commanding, Special Services Group.
Besides troops, officers from the friendly countries also witnessed the closing ceremony.
Special forces of the participating countries displayed their professional excellence on the final day. The exercise was aimed at further harnessing the historic military-to-military relations among the brotherly countries and help nurture joint employment concepts against counter-terrorism.
