Exploring colours in floral art

Islamabad : The Floral Art Society,(FAS) Magnolia Chapter, Islamabad/Rawalpindi held its first meeting of the month with a group activity titled, “Exploring Colours,” the purpose being to show the use, placement and importance of colours in floral art, says a press release. The members were divided into six groups and each group was given a different category of colour to play with.

The meeting began with the recitation of holy Quran by Ishrat Saghir and since 12th Rabi Ul Awal celebrations are ongoing, a naat was recited by Naureen Sattar and Naheeda Raza, followed by the secretary, Farah Khursheed reading out the minutes of the previous meeting.

After a few words of welcome by president, Waqar Boolani, expert Aisha Zahid, who is also a judge, announced the names of the winners and also gave a critique about the exhibits which helps participants to rectify any mistakes they may have made.

The chief guest, wife of the Ambassador of Japan, Madame Noako, distributed the prizes and the meeting concluded with the serving of refreshments, a happy and relaxed time when members interact with each other and discuss the program and other news.

Winners: Most innovative exhibit won by group 1: Amna Abbas (Group Leader); Yasmin Salman, Nuzhat Saeed, Mussarrat Zain, Ishrat Saghir, Maryam Zafar, Kehkashan Khwaja.

Best in creativity and use of colour: Group 4. Farah Khursheed(Group Leader) Ghazala Abdullah, Misbah Shuja, Suzanne Jamshed, Samina Azhar, Zeenat Saleem, Shahida Maqbool.

Best in colour interpretation. Group 5: Nasreen Mazhar (Group Leader), Wiqarunnisa Boolani,Fehima Yousaf, Nighat Masud, Parvana Maqsood, Samina Alvi, Hina Kamran, Rabia Imran, Huma Ehsan. Also Group2: Bushra Maqsood (Group Leader), Aisha Zahid, Naila Abrar, Tabassum Anjum, Hina Aziz, Shazia Imran.