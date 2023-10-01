Swiatek feels free of No. 1 ‘baggage’ ahead of China Open

BEIJING: World number two Iga Swiatek said on Saturday she felt relieved of the "baggage" of defending the top ranking and was looking to switch up her game ahead of the China Open in Beijing.

The Polish star spent 75 weeks at the summit of women´s tennis until a surprise early exit at the US Open this month saw her deposed by Aryna Sabalenka.

Swiatek said at a press briefing in Beijing that she had come to terms with the demotion, adding that she had "stopped thinking about rankings at all".

"I felt like there was some baggage off my shoulders and I could focus more on... getting back to the more peaceful and normal rhythm of practising," she said in response to a question.