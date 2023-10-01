UN conference adopts plan to reduce chemicals risk

PARIS: A new roadmap to reduce the environmental risks from chemicals and waste was adopted at a United Nations conference on Saturday as part of a drive to manage damaging chemical exposure.

The plan sets out 28 concrete targets and guidelines for key sectors across the entire lifecycle of chemicals, from production to waste.

They include preventing illegal trafficking of chemicals and waste, bringing in national legislation and phasing out highly hazardous pesticides in agriculture by 2035.

It also calls for a transition to more sustainable chemical alternatives, the responsible management of chemicals in sectors like industry, agriculture and healthcare, and for more access to information about the associated risks of different chemicals.