Unrealized potential

One of the root causes behind our country’s political and economic crises is a lack of professionalism and focus on development. Pakistan has a lot of resources, particularly in terms of human capital, but we fail to make the most of what we have due to the aforementioned problem. We need more professionalism in how we approach things and to give more emphasis to development as opposed to petty conflicts in our politics. Reforming education and making it more accessible is also necessary.
Muhammad Hashir
Peshawar
