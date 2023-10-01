The current political landscape clearly indicates that none of the political parties or alliances will be able to win a two-thirds majority in the coming elections. The resultant political instability will not help to revive the economy or to meet other challenges the country is facing.
Despite the demerits of the presidential system as compared to the parliamentary system, Pakistan might be better off switching over to the former as it is the only viable alternative left now.
Dr Najeeb A Khan
Islamabad
One of the root causes behind our country’s political and economic crises is a lack of professionalism and focus on...
Education is a pillar of success. It plays a vital role in the development of a nation. This is why reports of...
As per normal procedures, degrees and academic testimonials are verified within two to three months. As a former...
The JI chief, Sirajul Haq, embarked upon a nationwide protest a couple weeks ago against price escalation, the rising...
This refers to the letter ‘Lost glory’ by Nasir Soomro. One sympathizes with the writer’ dismay at the decline...
Environmental degradation and climate change are the main existential threats facing humanity in the 21st century....