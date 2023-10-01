The current political landscape clearly indicates that none of the political parties or alliances will be able to win a two-thirds majority in the coming elections. The resultant political instability will not help to revive the economy or to meet other challenges the country is facing.

Despite the demerits of the presidential system as compared to the parliamentary system, Pakistan might be better off switching over to the former as it is the only viable alternative left now.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Islamabad