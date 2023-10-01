ATC declares PTI leaders absconders in Jinnah House attack case

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Saturday declared several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders absconders in a case pertaining to attack on Jinnah House also known as Corps Commander House Lahore.
According to details ATC Judge Abhar Gul declared the PTI leaders absconders in Jinnah House attack case registered at Sarwar Road Police Station. The PTI leaders who were declared absconders are Mian Aslam Iqbal, Hammad Azhar, Farrukh Habib, Murad Saeed, Azam Swati, Ali Amin Gandapur, Zubair Khan Niazi, Andleeb Abbas and others.
It is pertinent to mention here that the ATC had also issued non bailable arrest warrants for the accused.
