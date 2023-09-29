Child molested

MARDAN: A three-year-old child was allegedly sexually abused in the limits of Saddar Police Station, police officials said Thursday.

They said that Khaista Rehman, a resident of Mansab Killay, told police that he works as a watchman at a goods transport company. He said that he was on duty when he was informed that his three years old daughter, Jalwa, was lying unconscious on the stairs outside his home.

He added that when he reached home, he saw that his daughter was lying unconscious. The police registered a case on the complaint of the victim’s father against the accused under sections 377/ 53 CPWA and started an investigation.