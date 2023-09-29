AKF embarks on another charity hospital in Islamabad

Islamabad:The Al-Khidmat Foundation Pakistan (AKFP) is carrying out extension of Al-Khidmat Razi Hospital in Islamabad with an estimated cost of Rs780 million.
This was stated by the AKFP President Dr. Hafeezur Rehman while speaking at a charity dinner organised to raise funds for the mega health project located in a housing society of the federal capital. The event was also attended by Director Managing Committee Nasarullah Randhawa, Medical Superintendent Razi Hospital, Islamabad Dr. Tahir Farooq and business and social personalities of twin cities.
Dr. Hafeez said that Razi Hospital Rawalpindi which was started from a five marla building over 15 years back, has now expanded to six buildings. So far 70,000 successful delivery cases have been handled at the hospital while 8,000 have been reported in Islamabad. He further said that initially a welfare fund of rupees two million was established at Razi Hospital, Rawalpindi while presently rupees one million per month are being spent in its head.
