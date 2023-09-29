Research centre being set up at LUMS

LAHORE:LUMS hosted the groundbreaking ceremony of its first green building, ‘Yusuf H Shirazi Complex’, named after the former Chairman of Atlas Group and one of the founding members of LUMS.

According to a press release, the complex will be a hub of research, innovation and intellectual exchange at the university and house high-impact centres collaborating with industry and government to address the grand challenges of South Asia. The building is planned to be a Leadership Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Gold Certified sustainable design with efficient material usage to ensure a prominent green footprint. The complex will facilitate the centres at LUMS to collaborate on multidisciplinary research in areas of water, energy, entrepreneurship, learning, gender, and technology. It will also house a Makers Lab, a state-of-the-art multifunctional facility for students to unleash their creativity to build prototypes.

The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by the Shirazi family, including Iftikhar H Shirazi, Chairman, Atlas Foundation; Aamir H Shirazi, President, Atlas Group; Saquib H Shirazi, President/Chief Executive Officer, Atlas Honda Limited; and Ali H Shirazi, President/Chief Executive Officer, Atlas Battery Limited. LUMS has a long history of association with the Atlas Group, which has contributed to the National Management Foundation and scholarsships for financially disadvantaged students.