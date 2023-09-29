Shehbaz returns from London

By Ali Raza

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President and former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in on Thursday here from London.

Shehbaz reached his residence in Model Town and avoided any media talk.

Sources said the PMLN president will soon hold a party meeting to get briefing over the welcome reception of Nawaz Sharif. He will also consult the team of lawyers to discuss any legal obstacles in return of Nawaz.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) is all set to accord a rousing welcome to former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on arrival back home on October 21 and will start a mass mobilization movement from October 1.

In this regard, the PMLN leaders met at the Jatti Umrah residence of Senior Vice President and Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz, party sources.

The meeting was attended by PMLN Punjab President Rana Sanaullah Khan, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Pervaiz Rasheed, PMLN President Lahore Malik Saiful Muluk Khokhar, former members of the National Assembly including Malik Riaz, Waheed Alam, Ali Pervez Malik, Amjad Ali and Shaista Pervez Malik.The party’s leaders from Lahore including Khawaja Saad Rafique, Khawaja Imran Nazir, Khawaja Ahmad Hasan, Malik Afzal Khokhar, Maher Ishtiaq, Rana Mubasher and Bilal Kayani also participated in the meeting and briefed Maryam about the reception.Party sources said Maryam had assigned various tasks to the party leadership and got a briefing.

Maryam also reviewed the arrangements regarding the reception starting from October 1, party sources said.

Addressing the gathering, she said Nawaz Sharif had been made successful by Allah and now he was coming back to make the country prosperous.

She said every time anyone tried to minus Nawaz Sharif, they got themselves out.Maryam said in the past many party leaders and workers were punished for standing with Nawaz Sharif.She said hostility towards Nawaz Sharif was actually hostility towards Pakistan and the people, said the sources quoting Maryam.

She maintained that Pakistan needed a fresh start and Nawaz Sharif will be the only leader who could rebuild the country and stabilise the economy.

Maryam was also briefed about the upcoming rallies to be held in Lahore to mobilize the masses ahead of return of Nawaz Sharif.

The party plans to hold seven rallies in different constituencies of the provincial capital including NA-123, NA-124, NA-125, NA-127, NA-128, NA-128 and NA-136 and all these rallies will be held between October 1st and Oct 8.

Maryam and Hamza Shehbaz will address these rallies.Rana Sanaullah Khan briefed the meeting about the arrangements in Punjab.