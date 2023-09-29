Pakistan, China committed to expanding CPEC: ministry

ISLAMABAD: China and Pakistan are committed to expanding the scope of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to include new areas of cooperation, such as water resources management, climate change and tourism.
An official statement issued by the Ministry of Planning stated on Thursday that these areas were already part of the CPEC long-term plan and both sides agreed during the deliberations before the 11th Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) to work out the detailed contours of these projects in upcoming sessions of respective Joint Working Groups (JWGs).
The JWGs are technical bodies comprising experts from both sides, who are responsible for conceiving and evaluating project proposals in their respective areas. This is a standard procedure for CPEC projects, and it ensures that all proposals are carefully considered and that they meet the goals and objectives of the CPEC long-term plan.
According to the Planning Ministry, some of the CPEC projects have already been implemented while others are underway in Gilgit-Baltistan, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and the coastal areas. More projects are planned in these areas in the future.
PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Thursday decided to re-conduct the Medical and Dental College Admission...
By Ali RazaLAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President and former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in on...
LAHORE: US Consul General in Lahore Kristin Hawkins has said that the English language, leadership and critical...
Sherry Rehman, Shahadat Awan express concerns over proposed punishment, emphasising need to avoid measures that incite...
FBR has exceeded target by Rs 47bn for first quarter, is expected to exceed by over Rs 50bn till Sep 30, Tiwana says
Sildenafil citrate is most common unregistered drug which is recovered during raids at medical stores from Karachi to KP