IHC rejects ICT DC’s apology in Afridi arrest case

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday rejected Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Irfan Memon’s unconditional apology in a contempt case against him and others pertaining to the issuance of MPO orders for the arrest PTI leader Shehryar Afridi.The court instructed the prosecution to prepare a schedule of further proceedings in the case.

IHC’s Justice Babar Sattar heard the case wherein DC Irfan Memon, SSP Operations Jameel Zafar and others also appeared.At the outset of hearing, Irfan Memon sought unconditional apology from the bench.

The bench, however, expressed annoyance with him and said that why not a show-cause notice be issued to him as he was approaching the judge through family and friends. He said he never tried to make any approach. The court rejected the unconditional apology of the DC and said that the apology with such conduct would not benefit him. It said the case would be heard as per law and asked the respondents to focus on the legal points of the case.