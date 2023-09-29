PTI urges CJP to take note of Farrukh Habib’s ‘abduction’

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Thursday denounced the ‘abduction’ of PTI West Punjab President and former state minister Farrukh Habib, demanding that the chief justice of Pakistan take notice of it.

The PTI spokesman urged the chief justice to take notice of what he termed shameful efforts of promoting lawlessness by the state kidnappers in the country so as to rein in the rising fascism and inhuman practices in the country.

He condemned the ‘enforced disappearance’ of Farrukh Habib and said that the alarming upsurge in the state operation and repression against the PTI ahead of the forthcoming general elections was a shameful attempt to push the PTI, the only federal political party, out of the electoral race.

He said PTI leaders and workers were being abducted under the same notorious plan which was echoed in the statements of the caretaker prime minister. The PTI spokesman pointed out that every tactic of cruelty, coercion and brutality was being tried under the infamous plan to keep PTI Chairman Imran Khan and his party out of the electoral arena because they were petrified of his rising popularity in the country.

He argued that after getting relief from courts in fake and fabricated cases based on political revenge, the state machinery resorted to shameful practice of enforced disappearances and abductions of PTI people to render the courts ineffective.

He said that after enforced disappearances of Zahoor Mashwani, Sadaqat Abbasi, Usman Dar, Owais Younis, Abdul Karim Khan, Hasan Niazi, Haider Majeed and Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, now Farrukh Habib along with others was abducted, indicating the rising fascism and widespread lawlessness in the country.

He said the chief justice should exercise his constitutional powers without delay to protect the Constitution from the extra-constitutional forces and democracy from the conspiracies of undemocratic elements.

Meanwhile, PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan condemned the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police ‘crackdown’ on a PTI public rally in District Karak, vowing that nothing could stop the PTI from winning polls. He said several workers were arrested as the KP Police did massive shelling on PTI workers.

He said that on the one hand, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was publishing lists of constituencies while, on the other, the PTI was prevented from holding a meeting in a rural area. He said there was no such ban on other political parties.

He expressed apprehensions that it seemed that pre-poll rigging was started at the behest of the ECP. The PTI secretary general made it clear that they should do whatever they want but by the grace of Allah Almighty and with the support of people, Imran Khan and the PTI would be victorious in the forthcoming polls.