Four killed during raid on ‘SRA terrorist’s hideout’

SUKKUR: Four persons were killed when shots were fired during a raid on the hideout of an alleged member of a banned outfit in Goth Mari Jalbani near Sakrand on Thursday.

Nawabshah SSP Haider Raza said security officials, including policemen from the Counter Terrorism Department, launched an operation to arrest a Sindhudesh Revolutionary Army (SRA) terrorist in Goth Mari Jalbani in the Nawabshah district.

However, gunshots were fired during the operation, resulting in the killing of four villagers. The incident also left three other villagers and five security officials injured.

As per local sources, those killed in the incident were identified as Sijawal, Akan, Nehal and Niaz from the Jalbani tribe. Following the incident, people from the Jalbani community, workers of the Sindh United Party, Sindh Taraqqi Pasand Party and Jeay Sindh, and members of the civil society staged a sit-in on the National Highway near Keeria Shakh. The protesters raised slogans against the raiding team.

Due to the closure of the highway, traffic on both sides was suspended. Sindh Caretaker Home Minister Brig (retd) Haris Nawaz termed the incident an attack on the Rangers when the force raided the village to apprehend a suicide bomber.

He said that when a joint team of Rangers and police personnel reached the place on a tip-off about the presence of the suicide bomber, suspects attacked the team and four Rangers personnel were injured. Home Minister Haris said two suspects were killed in the exchange of fire.