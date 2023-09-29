US says Iran forces aimed laser at American helicopter

WASHINGTON: Iranian naval forces repeatedly aimed a laser at an American military helicopter during a routine flight in international airspace over the Gulf, the US military said on Thursday.
The helicopter -- an AH-1Z Viper -- is attached to a unit deployed on the USS Bataan amphibious assault ship, which was sent to the region as part of American efforts to deter seizures of commercial tanker ships by Tehran.
“These are not the actions of a professional maritime force. This unsafe, unprofessional, and irresponsible behavior by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy risks US and partner nation lives and needs to cease immediately,” Chernitzer added.
ROME: Italy´s hard-right government has issued its second decree in a month on migration, with its latest attempt...
OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Israel´s top court heard appeals on Thursday against a law restricting how a prime minister can be...
STOCKHOLM: Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson vowed on Thursday to defeat criminal gangs after a surge of violence...
EREZ, Palestinian Territories: Israel said it reopened on Thursday a key crossing with Gaza to Palestinian workers...
SEOUL: North Korea has enshrined its status as a nuclear power in its constitution, with leader Kim Jong Un calling...
OTTAWA: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday he was sure US Secretary of State Antony Blinken would...