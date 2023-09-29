Setback for Pakistan as Saadi skips Asian Games

LAHORE: Pakistan on Thursday received a huge blow as the country’s premier karateka Saadi Abbas decided to skip the 19th Asian Games due to his recurring knee injury.
This correspondent has learnt that the former Asian champion and two-time Commonwealth Championship gold medallist has informed the Pakistan Karate Federation (PKF) through an email that he will not be available for the quadrennial event due to injury.
Sources said that the PKF has intimated Pakistan’s sports authorities about Saadi’s matter. Saadi was set to feature in his last Asian Games. He is based in Canada and he was in a fine position to finish his international career on a high note as he intended to secure a medal at the quadrennial event being held in Hangzhou these days.
Saadi the other month had claimed Montreal Open title which had created hopes of him carrying the same form into the Asian Games. Sources said that Saadi on September 19 underwent a medical check-up where his injury was found to be severe.
Saadi confirmed the development when he was contacted by this correspondent on Thursday. “Yes, due to injury I am not going to feature in the Asian Games,” Saadi told The News from Canada.
SYDNEY: Marnus Labuschagne has been drafted into Australia´s Cricket World Cup squad with spinner Ashton Agar left...
LAHORE: As was expected Pakistan’s premier boxer Zohaib Rasheed on Thursday blasted his way into the quarter-finals...
Hangzhou: World-record holder Qin Haiyang barrelled to the Asian Games 200m breaststroke title on Thursday as Chinese...
KARACHI: Pakistan, West Indies, Australia and United States of America stormed into the semifinals of the inaugural...
KARACHI: As a young boy in a family of seven cricket-mad brothers, Pakistan pace bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi immersed...
KARACHI: Just a month ago, Pakistan were riding high as the world´s top-ranked ODI team and one of the favourites to...