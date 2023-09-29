Setback for Pakistan as Saadi skips Asian Games

LAHORE: Pakistan on Thursday received a huge blow as the country’s premier karateka Saadi Abbas decided to skip the 19th Asian Games due to his recurring knee injury.

This correspondent has learnt that the former Asian champion and two-time Commonwealth Championship gold medallist has informed the Pakistan Karate Federation (PKF) through an email that he will not be available for the quadrennial event due to injury.

Sources said that the PKF has intimated Pakistan’s sports authorities about Saadi’s matter. Saadi was set to feature in his last Asian Games. He is based in Canada and he was in a fine position to finish his international career on a high note as he intended to secure a medal at the quadrennial event being held in Hangzhou these days.

Saadi the other month had claimed Montreal Open title which had created hopes of him carrying the same form into the Asian Games. Sources said that Saadi on September 19 underwent a medical check-up where his injury was found to be severe.

Saadi confirmed the development when he was contacted by this correspondent on Thursday. “Yes, due to injury I am not going to feature in the Asian Games,” Saadi told The News from Canada.