BSEK announces Science Group results

The Secondary Education Board Karachi (BSEK) on Thursday officially declared the results of the 10th grade Science Group exams for the year 2023.
According to the gazette, Shehira Fatima claimed the first position with 94.91 percent marks from Metropolis School. Rabisa Ali obtained the second position with an outstanding score of 94.09 percent from Falcon House School while Muhammad Umar Iqbal Ansari secured the third position with securing of 93.72 percent marks from Pak Islamic Secondary School, Orangi.
The overall success rate for this year’s exams stands at 86.30 percent. In 2023, a total of 156,068 students, both male and female, appeared for the 10th grade Science Group examinations. Out of the 156,022 candidates who participated in the exams, 134,646 students have passed in all papers.
According to the breakdown of the grades, as many as 33,967 students obtained A+ Grade, 45,080 students secured A Grade, 34,250 students received B Grade, and 18,033 students C Grade. Furthermore, a total of 3,037 students have passed with a D grade, while 16 students have achieved an exceptional A+ Grade.
