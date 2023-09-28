PTCL, ConnectHear team up

KARACHI: PTCL Group collaborated with ConnectHear to organise a sign language training session for its customer service centre (joint shops) representatives from the north region, a statement said on Wednesday.

Coinciding with the International Day of Sign Languages, the training aimed to promote inclusivity and enhance the accessibility of PTCL and Ufone 4G services for customers with hearing impairment.

ConnectHear CEO/Co-founder Azima Dhanjee led the engaging and interactive training session that included a variety of activities and real-life case studies designed to sensitise the PTCL Group customer service staff to the unique needs of hearing-impaired customers.

PTCL & Ufone 4G Public Relations, Media, CSR and Corporate Communications Group Director Amir Pasha said, “Inclusivity is a major driver of socioeconomic change, therefore it is the foundation of PTCL Group’s CSR programme. We believe every customer should have equal access to our services, regardless of their abilities.”