Accreditation Inspection Committees visited AAUR

Rawalpindi:The Accreditation Inspection Committees (AICs) of National Agriculture Education Accreditation Council (NAEAC) visited Pir Mehr Ali Shah, Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) for two days for external evaluation and accreditation, here on Wednesday.

The seven Accreditation Inspection Committees (AICs) conducted accreditation visits of Agricultural Economics, Forestry, Horticulture, Human Nutrition & Dietetics and Seed

Science & Technology degree programs.

The AICs consisted of senior professors including Prof. Dr. Fayyaz-ul-Hassan, Chairperson National Agriculture Edu­cation Accreditation Council as a convener, Dr. Abdul Hayee Qureshi, Ex-Director, Agricultural Economics Research Institute National Agricultural Research Center Islamabad, Prof. Dr. Syed Moazzam Nizami, Department of Forestry and Wildlife Management The University of Haripur, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Jafar Jaskani, Institute of Horticultural Sciences University of Agriculture Faisalabad, Dr. Shinawar Waseem Ali, Associate Professor and Chairman Department of Food Sciences University of the Punjab Lahore, Prof (r) Dr. Muhammad Qayyum Khan, Dean, Faculty of Sciences, The University of Azad Jammu & Kashmir as members visited Arid varsity.

Dr. Abdul Ghaffar, Secretary National Agriculture Education Accreditation Council & Ex-CSO, Animal Sciences Institute NARC and Dr. Sohail Yousaf, Department of Environmental Sciences Quaid-i-Azam University Islamabad as members conducted Pre-Accreditation/Zero visit of Animal Sciences and Environmental Sciences degree programs.

The Mehr Ali Shah, Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Naeem in an inaugural session welcomed the committee members and briefed them about ongoing development and research projects at the university. Prof. Dr Muhammad Azam Khan, Director Quality Control gave a brief introduction of the university and presented the salient accomplishments as well.