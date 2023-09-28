CDA committee approves plans for nine high-rise buildings

Islamabad:Despite significant increase in construction cost, the development of high-rise commercial buildings is going non-stop in the federal capital as design-vetting committee of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) approved building plans of another nine buildings to be raised at lucrative locations.

The construction of high-rise buildings including 26-storey hotel on Club Road, would cost billions of rupees involving various industries associated with the construction activity. A meeting of design-vetting committee of CDA which held here at CDA headquarters was attended by officials from planning wing of the civic body.

The committee approved building plan of 26-storey building on plot number 13 on Club Road measuring 27394.40 square yards. The building plan of another 15-storey building on plot number B-2 measuring 1333.33 square yards in New Blue Area was also okayed.

Building plans of nine-storey building of Asian Development Bank on a plot measuring 4840.40 square yards in sector G-5 and a nine-storey building on a plot of Institute of Cost Management Accounts of Pakistan were also approved.

The committee also approved building plans of six-storey and seven-storey buildings in sectors I-8 and F-8 were also given approval after going through required documents. The committee also approved plans of three commercial buildings in two private housing societies.