Partly cloudy forecast

LAHORE:Dry and partly cloudy weather was recorded in the city here on Wednesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.
Met officials said continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country while a fresh westerly wave was likely to enter upper parts of the country Thursday (evening/night) and likely to persist till Saturday. Wednesday’s highest maximum temperature was recorded at Lasbella, Turbat, Sibbi, Shaheed Benazirabad and Dadu where mercury reached 41°C while in Lahore it was 34.2°C and minimum was 22.8°C.
