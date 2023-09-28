Supply of medicines being ensured in hospitals

LAHORE:The measures taken to ensure the supply of medicines in the government hospitals of Punjab were reviewed during an important meeting held in the Department of Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education under the chairmanship of Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Dr Javed Akram on Wednesday.

Special Secretary Development Syed Wajid Ali Shah, Additional Secretary Procurement and other officers participated in the meeting. The provincial health minister said that the supply of medicines is being ensured in the government hospitals of Punjab and in this regard, DRAP and other stakeholders are in full coordination. The Department of Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education is ensuring transparency for procurement of medicines in government hospitals. During the meeting, a detailed review of the measures to supply Isoflur, Heparin, Lohexol and Streptokinase has been done. All the processes for procurement of the medicines are being monitored for government hospitals.