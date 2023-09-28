Chinese universities climb up leading global ranking

LONDON: Chinese universities are making a “dramatic” rise up a leading university rankings table as higher education institutions in Britain and the United States face growing competition from Asia.

According to the annual Times Higher Education World University Rankings published on Wednesday, two Chinese universities entered the top 15 for the first time in the 20-year history of the ranking. China´s Tsinghua University occupied 12th place on the list, gaining four places since last year, while Peking University rose from 17th to 14th.

Overall, China had seven universities in the top 100, compared to two universities in 2018, while the number of Chinese institutions in the top 400 list doubled from 15 in 2021 to 30 this year.

“The competition from East Asia is accelerating,” said Phil Baty, chief global affairs officer at Times Higher Education, which publishes the ranking. Baty added that China in particular is “making further dramatic rises up the rankings”, adding that other East Asian countries, such as South Korea and Singapore, are “also remaining strong”.