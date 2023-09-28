Pakistan beat India, Singapore in Asian Games squash

KARACHI: Pakistan’s squash teams won group matches against India, Singapore, and Nepal in Asian Games on Wednesday.

In the men’s category, Pakistan beat Singapore 3-0 as Noor Zaman thrashed Aaron Jon Widjaja 11-6, 11-6, 11-9, Asim Khan smashed Samuel Shan Mu 11-2, 12-10, 11-9, and Nasir Iqbal beat Jerome Clement Jin Ming 11-3, 11-5, 11-5.

Pakistan beat India 2-1 as Abhay Singh was beaten by Noor Zaman 8-11, 12-10, 8-11, 8-11, Saurav Ghosal defeated Asim Khan 11-3, 11-5, 11-1, and Mahesh Mangaonkar was overpowered by Nasir Iqbal 6-11, 11-13, 11-9, 8-11.

Pakistan will face Kuwait in its last group match. Pakistan have already topped the group by winning four matches.

In the women’s category, Pakistan beat Nepal 3-0 and now will play last group match against Macao on Thursday.