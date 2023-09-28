SLIC partners with Oraan to promote cancer protection plan Sinf-e-Ahan

KARACHIK: Oraan, a trailblazing fintech startup committed to enhancing financial inclusion and security, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with State Life Insurance Corporation of Pakistan (SLIC), the nation’s largest and leading life and health insurance provider.

This collaboration aims to bring forth a pioneering cancer protection plan, Sinf-e-Aahan, exclusively tailored for women, providing crucial financial security in the face of cancer diagnosis.According to the World Health Organization (WHO), over 90,000 Pakistani women are diagnosed with cancer each year.

Over fifty percent (50 percent) of women diagnosed with cancer die of the disease due to lack of awareness and financial enablement.

The need for accessible and effective healthcare solutions has never been more urgent. While medical advancements have significantly improved cancer prevention and treatment, the financial burden of treatment, particularly in developing countries like Pakistan, remains a challenge due to global inflation.

The Sinf-e-Aahan Cancer Protection Plan (SACP) addresses this issue by providing cashless health insurance services tailored to women’s health for as low as Rs.200 premium for coverage up to Rs.200,000. With over 1200 empanelled hospitals to choose from across Pakistan.