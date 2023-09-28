51 DSPs transferred in Karachi after ECP’s approval

After getting approval from the Election Commission of Pakistan, the Sindh police department on Wednesday reshuffled 51 deputy superintendents of police (DSPs) of the Karachi Range.

Officials said Arshad Janjua has been appointed as DSP Sohrab Goth, Mumtaz Ahmed Malik as DSP Sachal, Ghulam Murtaza Mirani as DSP Sharea Faisal, Ayaz Hussain as DSP Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Alina Rajpar appointed DSP Ferozeabad, Tariq Imran as DSP Jamshed Quarters, Waseem Ahmed as DSP New Town, Rizwan Khalid as DSP Mehmoodabad, Ghulam Shabbir Jamali as DSP Bahadurabad, Khursheed Rind as DSP Malir City, Naeem Ahmed Bhatti as DSP Bin Qasim, Nusrat Sheikh as DSP Quaidabad, and Ahmed Burney as DSP Memon Goth.

Moreover, Ahsan Zulfiqar has been made DSP Airport, Hassan Raza Kazmi DSP Korangi, Arshad Janjua DSP Sohrab Goth, Mumtaz Ahmed Malik DSP Sachal, Abu Talha Umrao DSP Landhi, Athar Hussain DSP Alfalah, Sohail Akhtar DSP Saudabad, Khushnood Javed DSP Preedy, Zulfiqar Samoon DSP Defence, Zafar Iqbal Changa DSP Clifton, Kashif Nadeem DSP Darakhshan, Mohammad Javed Khan DSP Saddar, Mohammad Asif Kamali DSP Frere, Athar Ahmad Malik DSP Baghdadi, Imran Khan DSP Kalakot, Abdul Rauf Khan DSP Kharadar, Shaukat Shahani DSP Eidgah, and Sohail Khattak DSP Garden Division.

Aslam Joya has been posted DSP Risala Division, Salman Waheed DSP Saeedabad, Jahandad Akram DSP Keamari, Arif Hayat DSP SITE, Zulfiqar Rashidi DSP Mauripur, Zafar Iqbal DSP Baldia, Sohail Solari DSP Pak Colony, Tahir Khan DSP Surjani, Javed Ahmadzai DSP Manghopir, Kamal Naseem DSP Orangi Town, Muhammad Nadeem DSP

Pakistan Bazaar, Waseem Mohammad DSP New Karachi, Asghar Mehdi DSP Azizabad, Asim Rehman DSP Shadman, Muhammad Safdar DSP Nazimabad, Lal Bakhsh Solangi Khwaja Ajmer Nagri, Mirza Bilal Hasan DSP North Nazimabad, Abdul Ghafoor Lakho DSP Liaquatabad, Syed Mohammad Raza DSP Gulberg, Mohammad Nawaz DSP Gulbahar Division, while Fehmida Abbasi has been appointed as DSP Federal B Area.

Policy issued

On instructions from the Sindh government, the police department has issued a policy for the transfer and posting of ministerial staff and clerical staff.

Officials said the order issued to all additional IGs and DIGs of the province reads, “….Ministerial Staff (Office Superintendent, Assistant, Senior Clerk, Junior Clerk) and Ols and OSI posted in offices of your Ranges, Zones and Units be transferred to other districts and sub-Units within the Range, Zone and Unit with an immediate effect.

“Range DIGs shall issue orders with respect to Ministerial Staff upto BS-16 (i.e. assistant and clerks only), while the Addl IGs shall issue orders of Office Superintendents (BS-17, Special Branch and Karachi Range respectively.

“Moreover, the orders regarding transfer and posting of Office Superintendent, Private Secretary, Addl Private Secretary posted in Ranges, Units other than Karachi Range and Special Branch shall be issued from the CPO. The compliance report in this regard should be submitted to this office immediately by return post.”