The managing director of the IMF continues to call for Pakistan to tax the rich and protect the poor. The World Bank country director has gone as far as to say, as per reports, that Pakistan is a victim of elite capture, with policy decisions being driven by strong vested interests.
I believe one reason that lenders and donors are openly making their reservations about Pakistan public is that they have been highly criticized by the media and a public perception has been developed that the current plight of ordinary Pakistanis is due to the policies of the IMF and World Bank.
Gulsher Panhwer
Johi
