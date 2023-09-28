Religious, IT ministries to work on digitalisation, paperless Haj operation

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Religious Affairs has sought support of the Ministry of Information Technology for digitalisation of Haj operation and make it end-to-end paperless.

Religious Minister Aneeq Ahmad held a meeting with Minister for Information Technology Umar Saif and senior officials of National IT Board (NITB) and Punjab IT Board (PITB) here on Wednesday.

Umar Saif informed Religious the minister that his ministry and NITB and PITB would extend full cooperation for digitalisation of Haj operation, improvement of Haj Information System and a mobile application for guidance of pilgrims.

There would also be weekly meetings to discuss progress on digitalisation of Haj operation and upgradation of Haj Information System. The mobile application would contain information regarding training of pilgrims, their movement in Saudi Arabia and financial matters relating to them. It was decided that through cooperation, the management information system regarding private Haj groups would be made more effective.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs had already decided to introduce separate packages for Haj packages of short and long durations to further facilitate intending pilgrims. Further details in this connection are being finalized.

An official of the Ministry said that the minister wanted to give final touches to arrangements for Haj-2024 well ahead of time.