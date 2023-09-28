SNGPL cuts off 188 connections, imposes Rs 8m fine

LAHORE: The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd (SNGPL) on Wednesday continued raids in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad, disconnecting another 188 connections while imposing a fine of Rs 8.325 million and processing 277 under-billing cases.

In Lahore, a regional team disconnected 10 connections for illegal use of gas and another nine for use of compressor. Forty under-billing cases were processed. In Bahawalpur, a regional team disconnected eight connections for use of compressor and three for illegal use of gas. In Multan, the company disconnected 18 connections for illegal use of gas, disconnected 12 for use of compressor and six under-billing cases were processed. In Sheikhupura, the company disconnected 21 connections for illegal use of gas and 66 under-billing cases were processed.

In Peshawar, the company disconnected 47 connections on account of direct use of gas. In Rawalpindi, a regional team disconnected five connections for illegal use of gas. An SNGPL team in Mardan disconnected four connections for illegal use of gas, processed 100 under-billing cases and imposed a fine of Rs 1.8 million on gas thieves. In Sialkot, the company disconnected three connections for use of compressor and disconnected two for illegal use of gas. In Sargodha, 28 under-billing cases were processed. A regional team in Gujranwala processed 149 under-billing cases, disconnected six meters for use of compressor and 14 for illegal use of gas. The team imposed a fine of Rs 1 million in under-billing cases. In Gujrat, three connections were disconnected for illegal use of gas. The company disconnected eight connections for illegal use of gas in Islamabad. In Sahiwal, six connections were disconnected for illegal use of gas. A regional team in Faisalabad processed 23 under-billing cases and disconnected four for illegal use of gas and three for use of compressor. Furthermore, the Lahore Region unearthed a fake pipeline laid 300 feet deep in a street of Dubanpura, Sabzazar.